Final decision on state-built LNG facility in North Kerry in coming weeks

Feb 13, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
A final decision by the state on whether to build a liquefied natural gas terminal (LNG) in North Kerry is expected in the coming weeks.

The Department of the Environment says work on the most appropriate approach to LNG is continuing as a priority.

The programme for government included a commitment to scaling up the development of critical infrastructure to support the electricity grid.

The newly-agreed programme for government says the incoming government will work to progress recommendations of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce.

This includes increasing resources to deliver and offshore renewable energy farm.

Its commitment to support the security of Ireland’s energy supply will also include examining the use of a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

In response to Radio Kerry, the Department of the Environment says work in relation to LNG is continuing as a matter of priority within the Department.

The Department will return to the government for a final decision on the optimum solution to secure Ireland’s energy systems in the coming weeks.

It says preliminary analysis by the Department showed that a floating storage and regasification unit would be the most appropriate approach to supply gas to Ireland.

This storage and importation facility would provide a strategic gas emergency reserve for this country.

The US-based company Shannon LNG had applied for planning permission to build a private LNG facility on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

The Department says a state-led reserve would provide resilience to the gas system and mitigate against major consequences that would arise from a disruption to gas supply.

