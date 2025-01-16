Advertisement
Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal

Jan 16, 2025 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Government committed to Ireland's energy supply through North Kerry LNG terminal
Cllr for Kerry County Council Norma Foley (FF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
The government has committed to securing Ireland’s energy supply through an LNG terminal in North Kerry.

In the draft programme for government, TDs have committed to scaling up the development of critical infrastructure to support the electricity grid, which will include a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Shannon Estuary.

The document says the incoming government will work to progress recommendations of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce which includes increasing resources to deliver an offshore renewable energy farm.

Education Minister Norma Foley says a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry will protect the country’s energy supply.

 

