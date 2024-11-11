Final call for applications to Bord na Móna's Accelerate Green GROW programme

Bord na Móna is issuing a final call for applications to its Accelerate Green GROW programme.

It is an accelerator programme for early-stage enterprises, SMEs and start-ups operating in the sustainability sector.

The closing date for applications is the 22nd of November.

The programme is delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners to equip promising Irish business owners with the skills and knowledge to scale their companies in Ireland and beyond.

It will start in January 2025 and is suitable for early-stage enterprises, innovative start-ups and SMEs looking to scale or pivot.

The successful applicants will be brought through a series of immersive learning sessions delivered by industry leaders, entrepreneurs, potential investors and successful Irish business representatives, and receive invaluable business insights from the Bord na Móna leadership team.