Film about fishing families in Gaza screened in venues across the county

Feb 19, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Film about fishing families in Gaza screened in venues across the county
A film about fishing families in Gaza will be shown in venues across the county this week.

Kerry Friends of Palestine are taking part in the film screening of "Shanshula" in Dingle, Castlegregory, Tralee and Fenit.

The screening will take place at 7pm in these venues and multiple venues across Ireland and Scotland.

Entry to see the film is free, and any donations will go to fishing families affected by the current conflict in Gaza.

The film screenings will take place in the following venues:

  • Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club, Strand Road, Tralee
  • An Diseart, Green Street , Dingle
  • Mike’s Beach Shop & Cafe, Main Road, Fenit
  • The Green Room, Maharees, Castlegregory
The international screening is part of a global initiative for World Social Justice Day where Shanshula is being shown in coastal communities worldwide, with the aim of developing a solidarity campaign among fishing communities. Community groups along the Atlantic seaboard and islands from an Daingean, Kerry and north to Árainn Mhór, Donegal, as well as Scotland, will host the screenings simultaneously.

