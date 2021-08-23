Fifty new jobs created in Kerry with expansion of healthcare company

Fifty new jobs are being created in Kerry with the expansion of a healthcare company.

Windmill Homecare says the positions will be mainly based in North Kerry.

It’s also taking on another 20 people for a new training programme for those interested in a career in homecare.

Windmill Homecare employs a strong homecare team in the Listowel, Castleisland, and surrounding areas.

It’s been operating since June 2020 and has seen a significant rise in requests for homecare services.

This has led to the announcement of 50 new positions being created by the end of this year in Kerry, mainly in the north of the county.

Windmill Homecare is also recruiting over 20 people for a new inhouse Healthcare Support Training Programme.

This has been developed in conjunction with FRS Training, with support from South Kerry SkillNet.

The course will allow people who are interested in a career in community care to gain a recognised QQI Level 5 Qualification.

The company says these new roles will offer flexible working hours to people available on a part time basis, as well opportunities for longer shifts; the first intake will start on September 26th.

Windmill Homecare is a sister company of Windmill Healthcare, which created 90 jobs in Castleisland last December with the opening of the Willow Brooke Care Centre.

Queries regarding the positions can be made to Windmill Homecare on 066 7168963 or email [email protected].