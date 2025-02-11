Advertisement
Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill welcomes government proposals to return town councils to politics

Feb 11, 2025 08:40 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill welcomes government proposals to return town councils to politics
Cllr for Kerry County Council Michael Cahill (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A proposal by the incoming government to return town councils to Irish politics, has been welcomed by Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Michael Cahill.

Deputy Cahill says that the town councils had been an enormously important part of local democracy.

Deputy Cahill states that town and urban councils in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel were very effective in serving their local community.

He also noted urban and rural Ireland have very different requirements.

The new TD for Kerry said he previously lobbied for the return of town councils.

 

