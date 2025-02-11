Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill welcomes government proposals to return town councils to politics

A proposal by the incoming government to return town councils to Irish politics, has been welcomed by Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Michael Cahill.

Deputy Cahill says that the town councils had been an enormously important part of local democracy.

Deputy Cahill states that town and urban councils in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel were very effective in serving their local community.

He also noted urban and rural Ireland have very different requirements.

The new TD for Kerry said he previously lobbied for the return of town councils.