Fianna Fáil TD calls for special classes for deaf students in Kerry

Feb 23, 2025 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil TD calls for special classes for deaf students in Kerry
A Fianna Fáil TD is calling for the establishment of much-needed special education classes in Kerry.

Michael Cahill is awaiting the National Council for Special Education’s decision on new special classes, hoping that provisions will be made for students in the county.

Deputy Cahill raised concerns over the lack of post-primary classes for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Kerry, which are already available in Cork and Limerick.

In response, Minister for Education Helen McEntee noted that her department wrote to all post-primary schools in 2022, asking them to plan for up to four special classes to meet growing demand.

 

