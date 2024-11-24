A Fianna Fáil candidate running in Kerry has described the 2012 changes to the electoral map Kerry as disastrous.

Linda Gordon Kelleher says south Kerry has become the forgotten Territory in terms of job creation and attracting industry.

She said there are many examples of this, and cited long delays in projects like the N22 Farranfore-Killarney bypass, the South Kerry Greenway, the Tomies Lakes of Killarney

looped walk, the Dennis Torc project, the primary care center in Killarney and Cahersivern and the development of the Pretty Poly and St Finan's hospital complex.