Advertisement
News

Fianna Fáil candidate in Kerry describes 2012 changes to Kerry electoral map as disastrous

Nov 24, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil candidate in Kerry describes 2012 changes to Kerry electoral map as disastrous
Share this article

A Fianna Fáil candidate running in Kerry has described the 2012 changes to the electoral map Kerry as disastrous.

Linda Gordon Kelleher says south Kerry has become the forgotten Territory in terms of job creation and attracting industry.

She said there are many examples of this, and cited long delays in projects like the N22 Farranfore-Killarney bypass, the South Kerry Greenway, the Tomies Lakes of Killarney

Advertisement

looped walk, the Dennis Torc project, the primary care center in Killarney and Cahersivern and the development of the Pretty Poly and  St Finan's  hospital complex.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare school named "Think Before You Flush" ambassador
Advertisement
Yesterday's flooding of Listowel described as 'once in a hundred year event'
Kenmare school named as ambassador in "Think Before You Flush" campaign
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare school named "Think Before You Flush" ambassador
Yesterday's flooding of Listowel described as 'once in a hundred year event'
Leeds go top of Championship with win over Swansea
Kenmare school named as ambassador in "Think Before You Flush" campaign
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus