Fianna Fáil has a good chance of winning two seats in the upcoming general election.

That's according to the two new candidates added to the Fianna Fáil ticket yesterday.

Councillor Michael Cahill from Rossbeigh and solicitor Linda Gordon-Kelleher from Killarney both got the nod from Fianna Fáil headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

They join Minister Norma Foley who won the overwhelming vote of party members at last month's convention

Ms. Gordon-Kelleher says Killarney and South Kerry have been lacking government representation for years:

At the last general election in 2020, Fianna Fáil ran three candidates: Norma Foley, John Brassil and Norma Moriarty.

Kerry is a five-seater constituency.

Michael Cahill says he would have preferred a two-candidate strategy this time round: