Fexco Kerry Heroes of 2022 announced

Eight groups and individuals have been named as the Fexco Kerry Heroes of 2022.

This is the fourth year of the awards which is organised by Radio Kerry and supported by Fexco.

Each winner receives a specially created handcrafted vase by Louis Mulcahy Pottery, Ballyferriter.

Footballer Seánie O’Shea was nominated by Alan Sheehy, secretary of Kenmare GAA for his outstanding contribution to Kerry’s All-Ireland success especially his free kick against Dublin in the semi-final.



Tim Moynihan presents the Kerry Heroes of 2022 award to Seánie O'Shea. pic.twitter.com/ccQ1BcBvXZ — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) December 22, 2022



Five-year-old Alannah Foley from Killorglin was nominated by TJ O’Connor. In 2019, The child was diagnosed with a condition which causes tumours to grown on nerves – this has resulted in extensive surgery and chemotherapy. Alannah’s good humour, grace and fight to keep her sight has inspired the county.

Alannah Foley received her award for the Kerry Heroes of 2022 this morning on @kerrytodayrk . pic.twitter.com/ipQ2PR9cCx — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) December 22, 2022



Cathal Walshe, who’s spent 40 years as PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, was nominated by Dermot Crowley for his decades spent fund-raising for this and other worthwhile causes throughout the county.



Cathal Walshe received his award for the Kerry Heroes of 2022 after being nominated by Dermot Crowley. pic.twitter.com/Ms9NfvZTqU — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) December 22, 2022



Mary Gardiner nominated the staff at the chemotherapy unit at University Hospital Kerry for the incredible work and support they give to patients and families going through the most difficult of times.

Suzanne Spillane and her children nominated their friend Sharon Donovan from Annascaul for the extraordinary support and care she gave to them when it emerged that their late husband and father, Pádraig, had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Michael Collins Everett has nominated his mother, Noreen Everett. Noreen has fostered over 100 children since she began in 1989, Michael says the opportunities he’s gotten in life would not have been possible without Noreen’s love and support.

Frank Lewis nominated the renowned seanchaí Batt Burns who is behind the Sneem Storytelling Festival and who has nurtured a love of storytelling in younger generations.

Reverend Jim Stephens nominated the team at the Tralee Soup Kitchen. Every Saturday, they help up to 100 people at their base in Teach an tSolais which is the parish centre for St John’s Church of Ireland, Ashe Street, Tralee.