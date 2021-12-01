Fexco founder honoured with prestigious RDS Gold Medal

The founder of Fexco has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Brian McCarthy is the 2021 recipient of the RDS Gold Medal for Enterprise, in recognition of his extraordinary achievements in the financial services sector.

Founded in 1731, the RDS, or Royal Dublin Society aims to further economic and cultural development of Ireland.

It’s awarded its Gold Medal for Enterprise to Brian McCarthy, who founded Killorglin-headquartered Fexco in 1981; it’s now a global payments company employing 2,300 people.

RDS President, Professor J. Owen Lewis, says Brian McCarthy’s record of achievement marks him out as one of the most important and influential figures in Irish business over the last 40 years.

On receiving the award, Brian McCarthy thanked Fexco staff for the company’s success.

Mr McCarthy joins an impressive list of Irish and international business people who’ve received the RDS Gold Medal for Enterprise, including Sir Michael Smurfit and Willie Walsh.