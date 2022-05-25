Fenit RNLI’s new lifeboat named in memory of Carry On actor

Fenit RNLI’s new inshore lifeboat is being named after a British actor and star of four Carry On films.

The late Liz Fraser’s wish was to fund a lifeboat in her name, and her donation will now see Fenit Lifeboat Station become the permanent home for her legacy.

A service of dedication for the Lizzie D-860 is to be held this Sunday at 3pm.

It’s being carried out station admin officer, Jan Bolt, wife to the late station mechanic Bob Bolt.

Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Gerard O’Donnell, says they’re honoured, and thanked Ms Fraser for her donation and for bringing a touch of showbusiness to Kerry.