Fenit RNLI Lifeboat responded to a callout to assist a sailing vessel around ten miles north of the Maharee Islands late last night.

The all-weather lifeboat departed Fenit harbour at 23.54pm

It is understood that two passengers were onboard the vessel and there were concerns the boat may have been taking in water.

The boat and Fenit Lifeboat arrived safely back to the harbour at 2.20am

The sailing vessel was travelling from Ireland to the UK.