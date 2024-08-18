Féile Thrá Lí festivities continue

Love for Roses Parade is currently taking place in Tralee town centre.

The parade will run until 3:30 this afternoon and is featuring the Roses, Rose Escorts & Rose Buds.

The Kerry Ladies Football Team will also be in this parade which is due to arrive on Denny Street right about now.

Féile Thrá Lí festivites will continue today with street performances, food and craft markets, live music, and family activities.

Family Town will be held in Tralee Town Park, with the Tay70 birthday roadshow.

Heritage Hunters family heritage trail to mark National Heritage Week.

Live performances will be held in the square from 5pm to 11pm, with young Tralee band Renovator closing tonight’s lineup.

For a full list of events visit festivaltralee.com