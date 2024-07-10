Féile Lughnasadh programme to be launched in Milltown this Friday

This year's Féile Lughnasadh programme will be launched in Milltown this Friday evening.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald will officially launch he programme at the Plough Bar at 8pm.

The festival itself will take place once again in Milltown this August bank holiday weekend.

The traditional Irish music festival is organised by the local Milltown-Listry branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

It celebrates the ancient Irish harvest festival over the course of four days and nights.

The festival's headline acts are The Rising (Friday, 2nd August), Pólca 4 (Saturday, 3rd August) and Four Men and a Dog (Sunday, 4th August).

There will be late-night gigs at Club Lughnasadh featuring Up in Smoke, Aftershock, and Greta Curtin & Friends.

Among the other attractions are the crafts fair, holistic therapy sessions, a hike to Caherconree, a family fun day, an open-air céilí, and the Lughnasadh parade and non-fire.

To support the festival, the committee is organising a major fundraising drive, selling tickets for Mystery Money Madness which has a first prize of €2,500 cash.

Féile Lughnasadh is supported by Kerry County Council's Community Support Fund and by Fáilte Ireland and Kerry County Council's Festivals and Participative Events Programme.