Feature star on Killarney’s Tree of Light dedicated to late Yvonne Quill

The feature star on top of Killarney’s Tree of Light will be dedicated to the late Yvonne Quill.

Ms Quill, who was Chairperson of the Killarney Tidy Towns and Killarney Looking Good committee, passed away in September.

The tree will include over 4,500 lights and is situated on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral to remember loved ones.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce president and chairman of the Christmas in Killarney Festival, Councillor Niall Kelleher says Yvonne Quill was a wonderful ambassador for the town, as well as a real motivating force and an undisputed community hero.

The Tree of Light will be switched on after 6.15pm Mass on December 1st.