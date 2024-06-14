There are fears about the impact of a potential Aer Lingus pilots' strike on Kerry's economy.

Members of the pilot union IALPA with Aer Lingus are to vote again on industrial action over pay.

They want a pay rise of 23% over 3 and a half year period, however talks with management ended last night without agreement.

Advertisement

Aer Lingus carried (10.7 million passengers to and from Ireland last year, including 2.25 million on its 19 routes between Ireland and North America.

Travel journalist, Joan Scales believes there is too much at stake for the strike to be let go ahead.

She says it would have a "huge impact on Ireland", especially a county like Kerry where tourism accounts for a huge portion of the economy.

Advertisement

She believes airlines like Delta, United and JetBlue don't have the capacity to make up a potential shortfall if Aer Lingus were to stop flying.

Ms Scales says Kerry's tourist season is already short: