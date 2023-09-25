Advertisement
Fears ATM operators could charge what they like for cash withdrawals

Sep 25, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Fears ATM operators could charge what they like for cash withdrawals
Author: NikosLikomitros This file is made available under the Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. The person who associated a work with this deed has dedicated the work to the public domain by waiving all of their rights to the work worldwide under copyright law, including all related and neighboring rights, to the extent allowed by law. You can copy, modify, distribute and perform the work, even for commercial purposes, all without asking permission. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ATM_in_Argos.jpg
A consumer group is urging the Government to introduce as soon as possible laws to regulate independent ATM operators.

The Consumers’ Association of Ireland fears that companies that operate ATMs, independently of banks, will soon charge for cash withdrawals.

The association says companies could charge what they like as there’s no regulation.

AIB and Bank of Ireland sold twelve hundred non-branch ATMs in 2021.

There was a three-year commitment given that no additional charges would be imposed for withdrawing cash.

This period has now expired.

Michael Kilcoyne is chair of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland.

 

