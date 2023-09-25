Fears ATM operators could charge what they like for cash withdrawals

A consumer group is urging the Government to introduce as soon as possible laws to regulate independent ATM operators.

The Consumers’ Association of Ireland fears that companies that operate ATMs, independently of banks, will soon charge for cash withdrawals.

The association says companies could charge what they like as there’s no regulation.

AIB and Bank of Ireland sold twelve hundred non-branch ATMs in 2021.

There was a three-year commitment given that no additional charges would be imposed for withdrawing cash.

This period has now expired.

Michael Kilcoyne is chair of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland.

