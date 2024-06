Fast-chargers for electric vehicles have been installed at Tralee train station.

It’s part of a roll-out by ePower which has completed the installation of these chargers are five Iarnród Éireann stations around the country.

ePower says this equipment will cater to the widest possible group of EV drivers as they are suitable for the older-style of chargers (CHAdeMO), as well as the newer CCS formats.