Farranfore water pipe replacement to cost €2 million

Aug 30, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water is to spend €2 million replacing a water pipe in Farranfore that regularly bursts.

The trunk water main on the N22 is part of a network supplying water from Killarney to Tralee, Castleisland, Castlemaine, and surrounding areas.

Regular breaks result in homes and businesses being without water, and leads to one of the county’s busiest roads, the N22 Tralee Killarney Road in Farranfore, being closed.

The replacement works begin this evening, and are being carried out between 7pm and 7am Monday evening to Friday morning, up until the end of October.

There will be a one lane, stop-go system during those hours, but Paul Moroney of Irish Water says there was no way of keeping the road fully open for this major project.

