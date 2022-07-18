Farranfore man charged with arson and aggravated burglary given three days to source rehabilitative treatment before sentencing

A Farranfore man charged with arson and aggravated burglary has been given three days to source rehabilitative treatment before a sentence is handed down.

26 year-old Brian Daly of Currans is charged with committing the offences at his parents home on May 3rd of this year.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that Brian Daly entered his parents’ home without consent, took a double barrel shotgun and set fire to two vehicles and a storage container.

Advertisement

He put the shotgun into a car outside the premises and barricaded himself inside.

When the accused’s father and gardaí arrived at the scene, Mr Daly exited the premises with his hands up saying “I did it, arrest me.”

He was said to have had a mental state troubling to Gardaí at the time.

Advertisement

In a victim impact statement, Mr Daly’s family said he had been struggling and not coping with his mental health as well as alcohol and drug addiction.

The accused’s mother told the court he suffered from psychosis and that she has been trying to access care for him in an in-house centre.

Miss Justice Helen Boyle remanded Brian Daly in custody for sentencing on Thursday, until which time his legal team and family have to source rehabilitative care.