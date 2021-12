The longest-running live action sitcom in US history features West Kerry in its latest season.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is in its fifteenth season, is a comedy about a group of friends who own a bar in the US city.

The show filmed in Ireland in recent months and a trailer, released in recent days, featured a number of scenes from Dublin. The opening credits to its latest episode, The Gang Goes to Ireland, features clips of Annascaul, Lispole, Dingle and Slea Head.