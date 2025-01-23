The family of a 50-year-old mother-of-six who died after being struck by a Healy-Rae Plant Hire truck have settled a High Court case for €850,000.

Joanne Davies died two days after she was struck on a pedestrian crossing in Killarney in July 2020.

Healy-Rae Plant Hire was set up by TD Danny Healy Rae and is now owned by his son Johnny.

A staff member who was driving the truck on the day of the incident was charged with careless driving causing death and was acquitted of the charge in June last year.

Today in court Ms Justice Nuala Jackson commended 33-year-old plaintiff Jeremiah Davies for becoming the guardian of one of this then-juvenile sisters and complemented the family on their sense of togetherness- wishing them the best for the future.

The €850,000 settlement includes special damages of €6,000 and legal costs of €37,000.