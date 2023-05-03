Family of brother and sister who drowned in Ballybunion say inquest raised more questions than answers

The partner of an Athlone man who drowned along with his sister in Ballybunion last August, says more safety measures must be taken to avert further tragedies.

Paulette Daly - whose partner Dessie Byrne died off the men's beach along with his sister Muriel Eriksson - believes an inquest into their deaths has raised more questions than answers.

Advertisement

An inquest into the deaths of 51-year-old Mr Bryne and 62-year-old Mrs Eriksson, found they died from accidental drowning as a result of getting caught in a rip current.

The inquest, which was held in Listowel last month, also heard that Mr Byrne's 13-year-old son Josh might also have drowned, were it not for the actions of another teenage boy who guided him back to shore.

It also emerged that the beaches in Ballybunion were short four lifeguards on the day of the drowning.

Advertisement

Ms Daly believes that protocols should be put in place, to ensure that crowded beaches in the resort always have a sufficient number of lifeguards.

She also stressed the need to warn the public about rip currents, to ensure that a similar tragedy doesn't happen in future:

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says it won't be commenting on any aspect of the inquest's findings, until it receives a report from the Coroner.

Advertisement

And this interview with Paulette Daly can be heard in full on today's TalkAbout from 1.30pm.