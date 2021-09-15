Extra carparking needed for Killarney school

Kerry County Council says land will have to be acquired for carparking for a Killarney primary school.

A deputation from Knockanes National School addressed Killarney Municipal District's monthly meeting following an invitation from Cllr Niall Kelleher.

Principal Lucy O'Sullivan said there were major road safety concerns at the Headford school, which has 65 pupils, including some with hearing impairments, and 12 staff.

Kerry County Council said the ultimate solution is to provide car parking within a reasonable walking distance; the school currently has just seven spaces and a disabled parking bay.

The council said the project could be funded under the Department of Transport's Promoting Safe Routes to School Programme.