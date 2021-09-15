Advertisement
News

Extra carparking needed for Killarney school

Sep 15, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Extra carparking needed for Killarney school Extra carparking needed for Killarney school
Share this article

Kerry County Council says land will have to be acquired for carparking for a Killarney primary school.

A deputation from Knockanes National School addressed Killarney Municipal District's monthly meeting following an invitation from Cllr Niall Kelleher.

Principal Lucy O'Sullivan said there were major road safety concerns at the Headford school, which has 65 pupils, including some with hearing impairments, and 12 staff.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council said the ultimate solution is to provide car parking within a reasonable walking distance; the school currently has just seven spaces and a disabled parking bay.

The council said the project could be funded under the Department of Transport's Promoting Safe Routes to School Programme.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus