Extra 378 people in Kerry claiming COVID-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit this week

An additional 378 people in Kerry are claiming the COVID-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit this week, compared to last week.

This payment, from the Department of Social Protection, is for employees or the self-employed who contract the virus or who are medically certified to self-isolate.

Also this week, 2,502 people in Kerry have been paid the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

This is down 241 on last week, but down over 16,000 (16,141) on the same week last year, when Ireland was in level 5 lockdown restrictions.