Extension of planning sought for industrial unit

Sep 7, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
An extension of planning is being sought for an industrial unit in Killarney.

In 2018, Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Killarney Precision Engineering trading as O'Carroll Engineering for the steel manufacturing unit at the IDA Industrial Estate in Tiernaboul.

The company has told the council that contractor selection and budget costings took place in 2019 but the COVID-19 pandemic effectively halted their plans.

It says the construction of the development remains in it's five-year business development plan, albeit delayed due to the pandemic.

 

 

