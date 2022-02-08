Expansion of Aughinish Alumina plant would pose unacceptable environmental risk, protest hears

An online protest against the expansion of the Aughinish Alumina plant has heard that the planned expansion would pose unacceptable environmental risk to the Shannon estuary and to the health of local people.

According to the Irish Times, the Cappagh Farmers Support Group, told the meeting that an expansion would lead to a further build-up of toxic material at the site near Askeaton in Limerick.

In its planning application to An Bord Pleanála, Aughinish Alumina is proposing to raise the maximum height of its bauxite residue disposal area or red mud pond to 44m and also to raise the level of salt cake to a new maximum of 35m.

It also wants to expand the borrow pit by a further four hectares which would facilitate further blasting of rock on-site.

The so-called Cappagh Farmers Support Group is against the expansion, citing irreparable environmental damage and risk to the health of local people and livestock.

According to the Irish Times, Pat Geoghegan, a representative from the group, says he is alarmed by the possible effects of increased levels of pollution.

He says there is an estimated 50 million tonnes of red mud in one pond and the use of explosives would result in disastrous contamination for the Shannon river.

The online meeting last night was held ahead of this week's deadline for submissions by interested parties. A decision from the planning board is due in June.