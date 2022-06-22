Advertisement
News

Excitement in Dingle as five baby penguins are born at Oceanworld Aquarium

Jun 22, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Excitement in Dingle as five baby penguins are born at Oceanworld Aquarium Excitement in Dingle as five baby penguins are born at Oceanworld Aquarium
Paintings from penguins who live in Dingle oceanworld aquarium. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The search is on to find names for Dingle's newest residents - five baby penguins, who were born at the Oceanworld Aquarium in the past fortnight.

 

The Humboldt penguins, brought to West Kerry from the south of England a year ago, defied the odds by breeding in captivity - and all five chicks have survived.

Advertisement

 

Director of the aquarium Kevin Flannery says they're only about nine inches tall at the moment, but are thriving and will be a big hit with visitors to Oceanworld this summer.

 

Advertisement

It's rare that all five chicks would survive in the first few days - but Mr Flannery says the local food they're being fed, has made a big difference:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus