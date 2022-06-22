Excitement in Dingle as five baby penguins are born at Oceanworld Aquarium

The search is on to find names for Dingle's newest residents - five baby penguins, who were born at the Oceanworld Aquarium in the past fortnight.

The Humboldt penguins, brought to West Kerry from the south of England a year ago, defied the odds by breeding in captivity - and all five chicks have survived.

Director of the aquarium Kevin Flannery says they're only about nine inches tall at the moment, but are thriving and will be a big hit with visitors to Oceanworld this summer.

It's rare that all five chicks would survive in the first few days - but Mr Flannery says the local food they're being fed, has made a big difference: