Excitement continues to build around Kerry ahead of tonight’s Oscars ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards kick off at around 1am Irish time overnight.

Killarney’s Jessie Buckley is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Fellow Irish actor Ciarán Hinds has been nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role in Belfast.

Kenneth Branagh's movie received seven nominations in total - including for Best Picture, and Best Director.