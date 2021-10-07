Advertisement
Events to be held in Kerry for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Oct 7, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Events to be held in Kerry for Baby Loss Awareness Week
Kerry parents who've lost a baby either through miscarriage, stillbirth or other causes, are being invited to take part in a number of events to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Organised through the maternity services at University Hospital Kerry, the main event will be the virtual Remembrance Service, which will be uploaded on social media from tomorrow.

Parents who've lost a baby either recently or in the past, are invited to watch the service and remember their child by submitting their name for a Memory Tree.

Carrie Dillon, who is a specialist in bereavement and loss at UHK's maternity unit, says the large attendence at the service in pre-Covid times, shows many parents are still grieving the loss of a child, years later:

Anyone who would like to add a name or message to the Memory Tree, can email their message to [email protected]

