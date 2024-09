A series of free events celebrating the rivers of Tralee are taking place this month and next.

The first event will take place tomorrow (Sunday) beginning with a talk at the Tralee Bay Wetlands starting at 2pm.

This will be followed by a cycle along some of the rivers in Tralee town from 3-5pm.

Advertisement

Transition Kerry and Tralee Bay Wetlands are organising the events.

Keith Phelan is leading tomorrow's riverside walk.