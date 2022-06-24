Advertisement
News

Events cancelled in Kerry due to Status Yellow weather warning

Jun 24, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Events cancelled in Kerry due to Status Yellow weather warning Events cancelled in Kerry due to Status Yellow weather warning
Share this article

A number of events due to be held around the county have been cancelled because of the bad weather.

 

The Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival, due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed because of the yellow weather warning.

Advertisement

 

Organisers say they've already had some ground damage in the village because of the heavy rain, and have decided to cancel the event on health and safety grounds.

 

Advertisement

The annual Mass due to take place today at Innisfallen Island, Killarney has also fallen victim to the weather.

 

Motorist are being advised to drive with care if planning any journeys in the coming 24 hours.

Advertisement

 

A Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning for all of Kerry comes into effect from 6 o'clock this evening until 6 tomorrow evening.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus