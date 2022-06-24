Events cancelled in Kerry due to Status Yellow weather warning

A number of events due to be held around the county have been cancelled because of the bad weather.

The Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival, due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed because of the yellow weather warning.

Advertisement

Organisers say they've already had some ground damage in the village because of the heavy rain, and have decided to cancel the event on health and safety grounds.

Advertisement

The annual Mass due to take place today at Innisfallen Island, Killarney has also fallen victim to the weather.

Motorist are being advised to drive with care if planning any journeys in the coming 24 hours.

Advertisement

A Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning for all of Kerry comes into effect from 6 o'clock this evening until 6 tomorrow evening.