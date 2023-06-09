Events and festivals around Kerry this weekend

There are several events and festivals happening around Kerry this weekend.

Activities are happening all around Kerry tomorrow for Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of free creative events for children and young people.

Advertisement

There’ll be workshops celebrating Irish folk culture, drumming, music, printmaking, origami, and sock puppetry, as well as youth theatre.

The Dingle Adventure Race is also on tomorrow.

Advertisement

There are three courses; a mini of 21km, sport at 43km, and a full race that’s 73km long.

There are some road closures around West Kerry in the morning to facilitate this.

The west bound lane of the R559 Slea Head Drive route from The Marina Carpark to Milltown Bridge, Dingle Town will be closed to outbound traffic from 8 to 9am.

Advertisement

From Dunquin (Road No. R559 / L5002) to Ard a Bhóthair via Mám Clasach will be closed from 9:30 to 1pm.

The Slea Head Drive R559 from the prehistoric bee-hive-huts layby, Fahan to the Blasket’s View Layby, Cumeenole South will be closed from 8:15 to 9:30am.

Alternative routes will be clearly signposted and access will be provided for emergency services.

Advertisement

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí begins tomorrow and runs this and next weekend in Ballybunion.

It’s the first time the North Kerry town has hosted the Kerry county fleadh since 2012.

Advertisement

Dancing competitions take place tomorrow and Sunday in the Tinteán Theatre, while music, singing, and other competitions run next weekend (17th and 18th June) in St Joseph’s Secondary School.

Close on a thousand competitors are expected to take part in a range of competitions.

Family festival, Discover Derrynane returns this weekend.

It celebrates the rich natural and cultural heritage of Derrynane and the surrounding community in South Kerry.

Run by the OPW, it has a programme of free activities, for all ages.

Ireland’s oldest recorded horse and pony races, the Castleisland Races are on Sunday.

The first race is off at 1pm.

Ballyduff Horse Fair is taking place this Sunday.

The events include a family fun day, a poultry sale, and stalls.