EUROSPAR Killorglin supporting sustainable competition for young people

Apr 4, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
EUROSPAR Killorglin supporting sustainable competition for young people
Brian Jones of Jones' EUROSPAR Killorglin at the SPAR - Eurospar Convention Killarney 2023 © Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
EUROSPAR Killorglin is supporting the world’s largest sustainable fashion competition for young people.

Junk Kouture will take place in Dublin on May 4th, where 80 design teams from post-primary schools will battle it out for one of 10 places to represent Ireland at the world final.

It’ll engage with communities through EUROSPAR supermarkets, to spread the message of living sustainably, while showcasing educators, creators, and ambassadors at the forefront of the pioneering movement.

Brian Jones of EUROSPAR Killorglin says all the team in EUROSPAR Killorglin are passionate about providing sustainable grocery shopping experiences, and are thrilled to partner with Junk Kouture, to raise awareness around food waste and drive change among consumers in relation to recycling.

 

