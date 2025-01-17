ESB representative to address public meeting in Brosna about recent power outages

A representative from the ESB is to address a public meeting in Brosna to discuss recent power outages in the area.

Recent heavy snowfall earlier this month resulted in numerous trees falling and caused power outages in the area.

Some customers without electricity for over five days.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly is organising the meeting which will take place next week.

This meeting will take place in the parish hall in Brosna next Thursday (January 23rd) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Seán Kelly, who is ESB Networks manager for Limerick, will address the meeting.

Brosna, although in Kerry, is on the Mountcollins line connected to the Abbeyfeale supply.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he decided to organise the meeting as the community wanted an explanation relating to the recent outage which lasted a number of days.

He says Mr Kelly will give a presentation outlining what happened during the cold spell and he’ll also give an update on the improvement works they’ve planned for the area.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald is bringing a motion on the issue before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council which is taking place on Monday.

He wants to the council to ask the ESB to address its members in relation to recent outages throughout Kerry.

Cllr Fitzgerald is seeking an update on the reasons for repeated outages in certain areas, the strains on the system and the works required to improve the service throughout the county.