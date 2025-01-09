The ESB says it’s important people notify them if there are further localised power outages in rural parts of Kerry.

Power has been restored for the vast majority of ESB customers in Kerry.

A fault in the Templeathea area is expected to be fixed by 9 o’clock tonight, and a fault on the Abbeyfeale line has a restoration time of 2:15 this afternoon.

Separately, 16 customers are without power in the Caherdaniel area, and power is expected back there this afternoon.

ESB Networks area manager for Limerick, Sean Kelly, says it’s important anyone in Kerry affected by further localised outages makes the ESB aware of it as soon as possible.

He says the ESB is looking at ways of providing food and supplies to people who have been trapped at home without power or water.