Advertisement
News

Environmentalist appeals planning for Killarney walkway/cycleway

Feb 28, 2025 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Environmentalist appeals planning for Killarney walkway/cycleway
Share this article

A well-known environmentalist has appealed the granting of planning for a new walkway/cycleway that would provide spectacular views over Muckross lake.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for the path, which would complete the Dinis to Torc Loop outside Killarney.

Environmentalist Peter Sweetman, also on behalf of Wild Ireland Defence CLG, has now appealed this to An Bórd Pleanála.

Advertisement

The new raised platform cycleway and walkway was to stretch just under one kilometre, connecting the Dinis car park and Torc (Cardiac Hill) car park, removing the need for users to walk along the road to complete the Torc to Dinis loop.

In its planning application, the National Parks and Wildlife Service wrote that this is a significant health and safety improvement for pedestrians and cyclists.

The new path was set to provide spectacular elevated views across Muckross Lake.

Advertisement

Mr Sweetman, and on behalf of Wild Ireland Defence CLG, has appealed the granting of permission to An Bórd Pleanála.

He claims the planning authority, ie Kerry County Council, has no understanding of the requirements set out by the European Court of Justice in the carrying out of an appropriate assessment.

This is because, he writes, the council agrees that the main materials of the development could not have an effect on the Special Area of Conservation encompassing Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy's Reeks and Caragh River Catchment.

Advertisement

These materials include ready-mix concrete, structural steel, micropiles/rock anchors, and precast concrete deck slabs.

Mr Sweetman has requested An Bórd Pleanála to carry out a fresh assessment of this planning application.

The national planning body has set June 24th this year as the date by which it will decide on the case.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Advertisement
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Kerry TD says he won't be silenced by opposition
Advertisement

Recommended

Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to work
Bursary from cybersecurity company awarded to MTU student
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus