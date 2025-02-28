Environmentalist appeals planning for Killarney walkway/cycleway

A well-known environmentalist has appealed the granting of planning for a new walkway/cycleway that would provide spectacular views over Muckross lake.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission for the path, which would complete the Dinis to Torc Loop outside Killarney.

Environmentalist Peter Sweetman, also on behalf of Wild Ireland Defence CLG, has now appealed this to An Bórd Pleanála.

The new raised platform cycleway and walkway was to stretch just under one kilometre, connecting the Dinis car park and Torc (Cardiac Hill) car park, removing the need for users to walk along the road to complete the Torc to Dinis loop.

In its planning application, the National Parks and Wildlife Service wrote that this is a significant health and safety improvement for pedestrians and cyclists.

The new path was set to provide spectacular elevated views across Muckross Lake.

He claims the planning authority, ie Kerry County Council, has no understanding of the requirements set out by the European Court of Justice in the carrying out of an appropriate assessment.

This is because, he writes, the council agrees that the main materials of the development could not have an effect on the Special Area of Conservation encompassing Killarney National Park, MacGillycuddy's Reeks and Caragh River Catchment.

These materials include ready-mix concrete, structural steel, micropiles/rock anchors, and precast concrete deck slabs.

Mr Sweetman has requested An Bórd Pleanála to carry out a fresh assessment of this planning application.

The national planning body has set June 24th this year as the date by which it will decide on the case.