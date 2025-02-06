Planning has been granted for a new walkway/cycleway which will provide spectacular views over Muckross lake.

The path will complete the Dinis to Torc Loop outside Killarney, and it will be built on a raised platform to maintain the natural habitat below.

In its planning application, the National Parks and Wildlife Service wrote that a significant benefit of the project will be improved health and safety.

Currently, pedestrians and cyclists must travel along the busy N71 road to complete the Dinis to Torc Loop.

This new raised platform cycleway and walkway, stretching just under 1km, will connect the Dinis car park and Torc (Cardiac Hill) car park, removing the need for users to walk along the road.

This is described as a significant health and safety improvement for pedestrians and cyclists, which will also encourage outdoor tourism and recreation.

The new walkway is set to provide spectacular elevated views across Muckross Lake, and a gentle gradient will make it accessible for people in wheelchairs and with mobility issues.

Planning permission was granted subject to 18 conditions.

This includes that a qualified and experienced ecologist will be specifically tasked with checking for the presence of the Kerry Slug in the area, and relocating any that are found.

The NPWS must also provide signage to highlight that hikers and walkers are crossing the public road across from the Dinis car park.