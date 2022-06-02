Entries sought for Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club Annual Herds Competition

Entries are being sought for the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club Annual Herds Competition.

It aims to promote good production and conformation in Holstein Friesian herds.

Members of the club, along with main sponsors Dairymaster, recently launched the competition on Ronan Siochru’s farm in Dingle.

Ronan, along with William Horgan and Maurice Harty are to represent Kerry in the national herds competition this year.

The competition is open to pedigree herds and all entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition Coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.