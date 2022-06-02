Advertisement
Entries sought for Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club Annual Herds Competition

Jun 2, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Entries sought for Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club Annual Herds Competition
Cow cows in barn eating and weraing wearable tracking technology for animals
Entries are being sought for the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders Club Annual Herds Competition.

It aims to promote good production and conformation in Holstein Friesian herds.

Members of the club, along with main sponsors Dairymaster, recently launched the competition on Ronan Siochru’s farm in Dingle.

Ronan, along with William Horgan and Maurice Harty are to represent Kerry in the national herds competition this year.

The competition is open to pedigree herds and all entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition Coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

 

