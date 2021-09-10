Employers of Jamie O'Sullivan extend sympathies following Lixnaw tragedy

The employers of Jamie O'Sullivan have extended their sympathies following his death in an apparent double murder and suicide.

24-year-old Jamie O'Sullivan was one of three people found dead at a house in Kilfeighney, Lixnaw on Tuesday night.

Management and staff at Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd have extended their sympathies following the tragic incident.

The bodies of Jamie O'Sullivan and his 56-year-old mother Eileen were found inside their house on Tuesday night.

Eileen's partner, Mossie, was found dead nearby, with a shotgun near his body.

Jamie O'Sullivan completed his apprenticeship with Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd earlier this year and was employed with the company as a fitter/welder.

Management and staff say it was with deep sadness they learned of the death of their colleague, Jamie.

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd management and staff say they extend their sincere condolences to Jamie's family, friends and work colleagues at this difficult time.