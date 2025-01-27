Advertisement
Emergency Response Hubs to be established for families still without power in Kerry

Jan 27, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Emergency Response Hubs to be established for families still without power in Kerry
Kerry County Council is establishing emergency response hubs for people in Kerry who remain without electricity.

Following Storm Éowyn, close to 40,000 ESB customers were without power in Kerry.

Almost 2,000 customers in this county were still without power this morning, with ESB Networks saying some areas won’t have power until Saturday.

Some parts of Kerry lost power last Thursday night and ESB Networks says it’s hoping to have power restored to everyone in the county by Saturday.

Kerry County Council is to establish these emergency response hubs to provide assistance to people who remain without electricity.

These hubs will be set-up in GAA clubs around the county; the exact locations are being finalised.

These hubs will allow those impacted by the loss of electricity, particularly vulnerable people, to access basic facilities such as charging points and showers.

The council says it’ll provide further details on these hubs later today.

It says if anyone is experiencing difficulty, they can contact Kerry County Council on their Weather Response Support line on 066 718 3588 from 9am-5pm.

