Emer Fallon returns as Kerry Writer in Residence this year

The Kerry Writer in Residence will return this year for a second term.

Emer Fallon is a poet and fiction writer living in the West Kerry Gaeltacht.

She has a keen interest in climate and the environment and she explored these topics in her 2024 residency with her Writers on the bus project.

The project highlighted the service provided by Local Link Kerry, while connecting new and established writers and providing them with a platform to share and showcase their work.

The Writer in Residence programme is co-funded by Kerry County Council and The Arts Council of Ireland, and is aimed at supporting writers, writing groups, schools or other community groups.

For further information or to register interest in a school visit, group session or one-to-one with Emer, email her directly at [email protected], or call the Kerry Arts Office on 066 718 3541.