Aontú election candidate in Kerry has alleged that a couple has had to build a barrier to protect their property from coastal erosion.

Catherina O’Sullivan of Aontú says the couple’s home in Ballyheigue is dangerously close to eroding coastline.

She says it’s unfair they must bear responsibility for safeguarding their property from erosion.

Ms O’Sullivan has asked Kerry County Council about what it can do to address the situation.