Elected Kerry councillors to write to Communications Minister requesting Eircode allocation for all farmyards

Elected Kerry councillors will write to the Communications Minister to request all farmyards be allocated an Eircode.

It follows a motion from Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley, at the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says many farmyards are not adjacent to family homes and are mostly located in rural areas with complex road nextworks.

Cllr Foley believes the assignment of eircodes would address critical safety ìssues in the agriculture sector.

Adding a specific Eircode would help emergency services locate precise farm locations quicker.

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who said there should be no reason why An Post – who deliver the eircodes – can not deliver this.