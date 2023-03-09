Advertisement
Education Minister Norma Foley announces new Primary Curriculum Framework

Mar 9, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister Norma Foley announces new Primary Curriculum Framework
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The new Primary Curriculum Framework for all primary and special schools in Ireland has been launched.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley this morning unveiled the framework, which she says "places the child at the centre of the learning process".

Various elements of the programme will be introduced into schools on a phased basis.

Minister Foley says while religion hours are being cut, flexi-time offers schools the chance to focus on other subjects:

Minister Foley adds that primary school children in Ireland will be learning foreign languages by September 2025:

