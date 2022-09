Minister for Education Norma Foley says she supports the 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector being retained.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD doesn’t accept that the 9% rate for hospitality is being axed.

In yesterday’s budget, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced the rate would remain until the end of February and then would increase to 13.5%.

Hospitality had paid this higher VAT rate before the pandemic.

She’ll be pushing for the 9% VAT rate to be further extended then: