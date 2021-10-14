Education Minister says UHK issues escalated to national level

The education minister says the serious issues at University Hospital Kerry have been escalated to a national level.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has relayed the concerns of a variety of groups within the hospital to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and head of the HSE, Paul Reid.

It comes as 30 patients are waiting for a bed in the hospital today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation; two of whom are under 16.

Minister Norma Foley says she accepts COVID-19 has placed enormous pressure on all hospitals including UHK, but there are other issues in Kerry that must be tackled:

Meanwhile, UHK management have had to expand the number of beds for COVID patients.

An area of the Aghadoe Ward in UHK has been temporarily allocated for COVID patients.

A spokesperson for UHK says existing patients in this area are being relocated to other wards or discharged, if appropriate.