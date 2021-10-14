Advertisement
Education Minister says UHK issues escalated to national level

Oct 14, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says UHK issues escalated to national level Education Minister says UHK issues escalated to national level
The education minister says the serious issues at University Hospital Kerry have been escalated to a national level.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has relayed the concerns of a variety of groups within the hospital to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and head of the HSE, Paul Reid.

It comes as 30 patients are waiting for a bed in the hospital today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation; two of whom are under 16.

Minister Norma Foley says she accepts COVID-19 has placed enormous pressure on all hospitals including UHK, but there are other issues in Kerry that must be tackled:

Meanwhile, UHK management have had to expand the number of beds for COVID patients.

An area of the Aghadoe Ward in UHK has been temporarily allocated for COVID patients.

A spokesperson for UHK says existing patients in this area are being relocated to other wards or discharged, if appropriate.

