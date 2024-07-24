Education Minister says decreasing pupil teacher ratio and free school books

Decreasing the pupil teacher ratio and free school books are two areas of priority for the Education Minister.

This year's budget has been brought forward to October first, with many advocacy groups and services already outlining their needs.

Ireland still has one of the highest class size figures in Europe, however that has been going down annually.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she wants to see the free booksscheme entended but knows there are competing demands when it comes to the budget: