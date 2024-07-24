Advertisement
News

Education Minister says decreasing pupil teacher ratio and free school books

Jul 24, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says decreasing pupil teacher ratio and free school books
Share this article

Decreasing the pupil teacher ratio and free school books are two areas of priority for the Education Minister.

This year's budget has been brought forward to October first, with many advocacy groups and services already outlining their needs.

Ireland still has one of the highest class size figures in Europe, however that has been going down annually.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she wants to see the free booksscheme entended but knows there are competing demands when it comes to the budget:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

9% rise in number of complaints made to the Ombudsman from Kerry last year
Advertisement
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Kerry County Council called on to replace or repair road signs to ensure road safety
Advertisement

Recommended

Prospect of signed plea for Tralee businessman facing drug and organised crime charges
9% rise in number of complaints made to the Ombudsman from Kerry last year
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Galway Racing Festival Starts Next Monday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus