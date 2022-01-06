Advertisement
News

Education Minister says classroom windows do not need to be open for entire day

Jan 6, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says classroom windows do not need to be open for entire day Education Minister says classroom windows do not need to be open for entire day
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

The Minister for Education says windows in classrooms do not need to be open for the entire school day.

Schools reopened today, following the Christmas holidays, after the Government was given public health advice that it was safe to do so.

Minister Norma Foley says clear guidance was given to schools around ventilation, which recommends windows be opened before class and at the end of class.

Advertisement

The minister, who's also the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, adds there is a misconception around keeping windows open in classrooms 24 hours a day.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus