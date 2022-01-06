Education Minister says classroom windows do not need to be open for entire day

The Minister for Education says windows in classrooms do not need to be open for the entire school day.

Schools reopened today, following the Christmas holidays, after the Government was given public health advice that it was safe to do so.

Minister Norma Foley says clear guidance was given to schools around ventilation, which recommends windows be opened before class and at the end of class.

The minister, who's also the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, adds there is a misconception around keeping windows open in classrooms 24 hours a day.